The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Clorox were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $175.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

