The Community Financial Co. (TCFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on January 24th

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Community Financial has increased its dividend payment by 43.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of TCFC stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $223.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

