The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CRCW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 12,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Crypto has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $16.00.

About Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

