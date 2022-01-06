The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CRCW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. 12,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Crypto has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $16.00.
About Crypto
