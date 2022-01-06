The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 80.5% in December

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SZC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the third quarter worth $768,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 32.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 15.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

