The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Short Interest Down 80.5% in December

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the November 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
