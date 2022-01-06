The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $142.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.06.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.