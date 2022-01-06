The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.90.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $409.95 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $262.57 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.39 and a 200-day moving average of $391.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

