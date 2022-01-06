The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in key brands. Well-chalked out innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts bode well. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with the transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying its portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. Yet, the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2021 results were impacted by tough year-over-year comparison due to elevated demand conditions stemming from the pandemic in the prior-year quarter. As a result, management expects a softer performance in first half of the year. Also, labor shortages and higher freight cost and inflation pressure remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,525. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

