The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 145.5% in December

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 50,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $351,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 30,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $212,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,421 shares of company stock worth $568,319. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 73,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,107. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.64. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.10%.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.