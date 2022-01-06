The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.0% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

HD stock traded down $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.48. The company had a trading volume of 24,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,199. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $426.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

