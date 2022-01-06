The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Macerich alerts:

NYSE MAC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.