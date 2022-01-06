The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) Short Interest Up 31.8% in December

The Music Acquisition Co. (NYSE:TMAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TMAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Music Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $10,890,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in Music Acquisition by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Music Acquisition by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Music Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

The Music Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends on effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the music sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hollywood, California.

