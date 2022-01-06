The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.18.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $215.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $218.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

