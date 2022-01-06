The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

