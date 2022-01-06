The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Trade Desk worth $119,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,778.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 139.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

