The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a PE ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.