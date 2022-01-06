Thingschain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $27,141.45 and $4.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,911.99 or 0.99882716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00086749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.99 or 0.00884461 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00025244 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thingschain

TIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

