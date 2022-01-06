Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) & Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.08 $12.11 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $68.00 million 4.39 $23.94 million $3.08 11.39

Greene County Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp 36.85% 18.00% 1.23%

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

