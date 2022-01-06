Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,142,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,074 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $347,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.