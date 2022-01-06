Throne (THN) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. Throne has a market capitalization of $278.31 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Throne coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Throne alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00060872 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00069999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.34 or 0.08005512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,097.48 or 0.99763778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007432 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 388,486,665 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Throne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Throne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.