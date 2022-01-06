Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). Approximately 3,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The company has a market capitalization of £194.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.36.

Time Out Group Company Profile (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.