Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 0.9%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.78). Approximately 3,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 239,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.79).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Time Out Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65. The company has a market capitalization of £194.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.36.

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

