TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393,550 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $53,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

