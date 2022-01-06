TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 115,175 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,175 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Twilio worth $32,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $251.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,708,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock worth $24,182,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.