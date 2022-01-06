TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Receives $154.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMXXF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut TMX Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $97.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $106.09. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.