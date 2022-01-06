Toncoin (TONCOIN) Hits One Day Volume of $4.28 Million

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00007634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $4.07 billion and approximately $4.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00061593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00070901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.50 or 0.08085215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,558.11 or 0.99837464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

