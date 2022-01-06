TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.98. 3,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total transaction of $546,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,315 shares of company stock worth $2,747,285 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.