Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TOPCF opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.32. Topcon has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

