Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Increased to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$120.83.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE:TIH opened at C$112.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$84.61 and a 1 year high of C$115.23.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.