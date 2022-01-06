Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 172,715 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,715 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TELUS were worth $326,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $531,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter worth $5,594,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 726,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $23.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.