Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,356 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $206,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 252,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,196,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $527.62 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $630.14 and its 200 day moving average is $623.54. The company has a market capitalization of $251.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.76.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

