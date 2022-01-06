Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 29.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,978 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $140,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,399,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 33,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

