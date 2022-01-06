Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,909 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $777,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 60.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG opened at $2,865.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,191 shares of company stock valued at $440,111,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.