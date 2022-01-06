Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,332 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.22% of Thomson Reuters worth $122,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

