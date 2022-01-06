Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 235,000 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,066,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 235,000 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 0.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.39% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $467,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.26 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $143.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.55%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

