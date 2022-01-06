TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47,301.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $47,301.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 125.2% higher against the US dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.49 or 0.00386394 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009675 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $581.99 or 0.01350712 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

