TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the November 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TPCO stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 387,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. TPCO has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

