TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Down 7.8%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) was down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 1,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 972,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $645.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 486,113 shares of company stock worth $3,803,109.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,213,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,896,000.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.