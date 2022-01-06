Traders Buy Large Volume of iSun Call Options (NASDAQ:ISUN)

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,129% compared to the average daily volume of 205 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 50.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iSun by 69.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iSun during the second quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in iSun during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in iSun by 108.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iSun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of iSun from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISUN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.16. iSun has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iSun will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

