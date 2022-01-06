TradeUP Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 11th (NASDAQ:UPTDU)

TradeUP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UPTDU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. TradeUP Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of TradeUP Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ UPTDU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. TradeUP Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Context Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $923,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $508,000.

