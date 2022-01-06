TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.09

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$18.09 and last traded at C$18.14, with a volume of 47537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.83.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.7300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

