Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sells $16,016.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $16,016.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 308,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

