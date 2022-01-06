Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 439 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.91 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

