Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after buying an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Instruments by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.