Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,799 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.