Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.82

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.82 and traded as low as C$2.69. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$2.77, with a volume of 415,910 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$746.43 million and a P/E ratio of -36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

