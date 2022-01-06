Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.

TRL opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

About Trilogy International Partners

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

