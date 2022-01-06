Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.00.
TRL opened at C$2.34 on Wednesday. Trilogy International Partners has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$202.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.
About Trilogy International Partners
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.