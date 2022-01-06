Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

TRIT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Triterras has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Triterras by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 2,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 30,025 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

