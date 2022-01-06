Tronox (NYSE:TROX) PT Lowered to $31.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $11,561,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 637,605 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

