Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,059 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $23,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $566.12 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $629.95 and its 200 day moving average is $613.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

