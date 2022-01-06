Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 161,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $401.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.69 and its 200 day moving average is $373.91. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.00 and a twelve month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

