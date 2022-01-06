Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $235.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.99 and its 200 day moving average is $333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.18 and a 52-week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,070 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,490 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

